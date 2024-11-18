Postal workers strike in Alexandria

Residents in Alexandria are feeling the effects of the strike by Canada Post workers.

Before the work stoppage began, some postal services were expected to continue. However, because there isn’t a postmaster or mistress in Alexandria despite it being a main hub, no management position exists to keep the post office open. Residents are locked out and can’t even access their post boxes to see if anything was left inside before the strike began.

Unfortunately, the smaller towns with post offices don’t provide a telephone number for residents to call to inquire if there is access to buildings.

Spirits of striking Canada Post workers were positive on the first day with everyone hoping it won’t be a long strike.

But with packages now stuck in limbo due to the strike and Purolator, a subsidiary of Canada Post, not delivering packages, options are limited for rural Ontario residents.

Striking employees in Alexandria did say they agreed to deliver child benefit, pension and disability cheques for those who don’t have automatic deposit.

But it remains to be seen if support for striking postal workers will continue as residents bear the brunt of added courier costs and missed packages.