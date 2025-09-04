Pow Wow Returns September 6-7

JASON SETNYK

The Akwesasne Pow Wow returns September 6th and 7th at Lamoureux Park, bringing two days of celebration and cultural performances. Visitors can enjoy traditional drumming, dancing, and delicious food while browsing unique handcrafted creations from First Nations artisans.

This year’s event continues at its new location after moving from Cornwall Island last year to accommodate growing crowds. Gates open at 10 a.m., with the grand entry beginning at noon each day. Among the highlights are the renowned Iroquois Smoke Dancers, known as the “fastest dance on two feet,” a tradition rooted in circulating air around fire pits to ignite embers.

Last year, Feryn King, a Kahnien’kehàka/Mohawk hoop dancer and teacher, shared: “The powwow is always going to be there, no matter what the location is. This has always been my tradition, and it was also my father’s. I’m going to continue dancing wherever the powwow is.”

Admission is $10 for general entry, $5 for children 6-12, and free for kids under five and seniors. Visit akwesasnepowwow.com for more info including etiquette.