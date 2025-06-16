Powell School of Dance teaches with heart

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

“To dance is to be out of yourself. Larger, more beautiful, more powerful.” – Agnes De Mille

The Powell School of Dance (PSOD) in Cornwall recently held its year-end recital at the Aultsville Theatre in Cornwall. As the lights dimmed and the curtains drew open, it was obvious this was much more than the average dance recital held in an auditorium. Sparkling costumes, upbeat music and youth of all ages filled the stage to display their talents.

But what was as special on stage as off, was the coaching and support from the wings, with dancers off stage doing all the moves, in case anyone on stage forgot what came next. As well, volunteer dance assistants from the older classes came on stage with the youngest dancers and helped them with their performances by doing the steps and jumps, or in some cases, holding hands and offering hugs of support for those that were a little overwhelmed. Everything was done to help make the performance a positive, supportive recital for all participants.

PSOD offers recreational dance, competitive dance and therapy dance, all with roots in classical ballet. At the dance school, students are placed in classes according to their age and abilities. Recreational Dance at the Powell School of Dance begins with children as young as 12 months of age in a parent-assisted program, moving through to ballet and tap combination classes, jazz and acrodance classes, then into ballet, jazz, lyrical, tap & hip hop as the age and ability of dancers increase. The PSOD also offers a Competitive Dance program where dancers learn that hard work will be rewarded with success. The team has enjoyed ten years of competition achieving scholarships, judges’ awards and even cash prizes.

The Powell School of Dance goes one step further in the programs it offers for students. PSOD offers therapy classes to dancers with special needs. The volunteer dance assistants in this program are assigned to the same dancer for the year’s program to help create a consistent, supportive bond. The Powell School of Dance believes, “Every child deserves to dream, and for these special dancers, their dream as a dancer is fulfilled each week.” There are two streams in Therapy Dance: Ballerina Dance, which focuses on motor skills, musicality & social interactions for the dancers; and Dance Therapy, a one-on-one class focusing on motor skills, balance, musicality and coordination.

The Powell School of Dance is a certified, accredited dance institution that follows an industry standard curriculum in its programs. Ballet classes at PSOD follow the Royal Academy of Dance outline, while their Tap & Jazz classes follow the Associated Dance Arts for Professional Teachers (ADAPT) which includes training techniques, workshops, examinations and development for professional training. As well, the PSOD offers Acrodance, an athletic combination of acrobatic elements into classical dance.

At the Powell School of Dance, opportunity awaits students who love to move and dance to music. In return, dancers gain skills of balance, coordination & discipline, enjoy physical fitness and discover friendships through a supportive learning environment.