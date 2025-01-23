The Ontario government is working tirelessly to improve healthcare access, create new pathways for primary care, and ensure our healthcare partners have the resources they need to deliver excellent care.

One of our government’s healthcare initiatives that I am particularly proud of is the Practice Ready Ontario program, which is helping internationally educated physicians practice in Ontario. Launched in 2023, this program removes unnecessary barriers to licensing for internationally trained doctors, allowing them to contribute their expertise to our healthcare workforce.

Starting in 2025, one of these doctors will begin practising family medicine in Morrisburg, providing care to over 1,200 new patients. This is part of a broader plan to bring 100 more family doctors to rural and northern communities by the end of 2025. These doctors will complete extensive training across various practice settings, including office, hospital, emergency, long-term care, and home care, ensuring they are ready to provide top-notch healthcare in rural communities like ours.

Our government is also providing the funding healthcare facilities need to continue delivering high quality care for Ontarians. Recently, I was proud to announce that the Cornwall Community Hospital is receiving an additional $4.4M to support and retain healthcare workers. The Winchester District Memorial Hospital also received $956K in funding and the Religious Hospitallers of St. Joseph of Cornwall received an investment of $37K so that both healthcare providers can continue meeting the unique needs of our community.

Since 2018, our government has increased the healthcare budget by over 31 per cent, investing $85-billion into the system last year alone. These record investments in healthcare will ensure that the people of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry have access to the care they deserve, now and into the future!