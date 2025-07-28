Pressure is on for Alexandria’s lagoon expansion

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

In January 2025, North Glengarry Mayor MacDonald announced the Township was the recipient of over $28 million to put towards the Alexandria lagoon expansion. The amount awarded was through the Housing Enabled Water Systems Fund (HEWSF) to assist municipalities rehabilitate, repair, develop and expand water and wastewater systems, which in turn, will support economic growth and housing development for communities. This infrastructure investment will finally permit the development of new housing in North Glengarry and set the pathway for the future of living in Alexandria.

Through geotechnical investigations in 2024, it was discovered that the soil at the site for the expanded lagoon is susceptible to almost six inches of settlement. The Public Works Department of the North Glengarry Township reported to Council members the need to pre-load the site with granular material to create controlled pressure on the soil, allowing it to compact.

Once settled, the soil will be prepared for the permanent structure that will be built for the expanded lagoon. This compaction and settlement process requires a minimum of six months to improve the soil condition, which means the process needs to begin immediately to meet the planned start of construction in Spring 2026.

The cost of pre-loading the site is set at $296,480 and will be completed by extending the contract of Green Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a company that provides a range of specialty structural construction services, who already have established working relationships with the Township and are proving the cost-efficient choice.

In addition, to benefit from more efficient technologies, the Alexandria lagoon is having its design updated to select alternative tertiary treatment technologies from sand filters that were part of the original design. A request for proposals (RFP) was sent out specifically for disk filter systems which capture residual solids and phosphorus in diffused air lagoons. In addition to the stainless-steel disk filters, suppliers would include consolidated backwash pumps, local Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) panels as well as commissioning service.

This advanced technology will ensure Alexandria’s new lagoon will comply with the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks standards. At a cost of $1,151,400, Nexom Inc., the exclusive builder and distributor of cloth disk filters in North America, has been recommended as the best choice to provide the equipment. $91,370 will be paid to Nexom Inc. in 2025 with the remaining $1,060,030 paid through the HEWSF grant in 2026.

North Glengarry Township Staff and its contractors continue to seek ways to ensure the newest technologies and cost-saving methods are being used in the long-awaited lagoon expansion in Alexandria, making the most of the funding received from the provincial government, while continuing to push to meet the planned completion schedule of early 2028.