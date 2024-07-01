Prevent Tick-Borne Diseases Such as Lyme Disease and Powassan Virus by Taking Protective Measures

July 1, 2024 — Changed at 13 h 53 min on June 26, 2024
Reading time: 2 min
provided by the Eastern Ontario Health Unit
Comment count:
Prevent Tick-Borne Diseases Such as Lyme Disease and Powassan Virus by Taking Protective Measures

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is cautioning residents that populations of black legged ticks, which can spread Lyme disease, Powassan virus and other tick-borne diseases to humans, are increasing in locations across the five eastern counties. The EOHU region is a known risk area, where blacklegged ticks (also known as deer ticks) have been identified and where individuals have the potential to come into contact with infected ticks.

Ticks carrying Lyme disease have been present in the area for a number of years. Powassan virus has also recently been identified in a blacklegged tick in the EOHU region. In addition, anaplasmosis and babesiosis are diseases that have been detected in Ontario and can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks. While these diseases are less common than Lyme disease, they also have the potential to cause serious illness. Most cases of Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and babesiosis can be treated successfully with medication, however there is currently no treatment for Powassan virus.

“Due to our mild winter, the tick season has started earlier this year, and ticks are already very active,” says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU. “With Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases on the rise in Ontario, it’s very important to take precautions to prevent tick bites. I encourage everyone to visit www.eohu.ca/ticks to learn how to protect yourself and those you care for.” He adds that residents should contact their healthcare provider or pharmacist if they find a tick that’s been attached to their skin for at least 24 hours, or if they develop flu-like symptoms or an unusual rash in the days or weeks following a tick bite.

Ticks are most active in the spring and summer months but can be found at any time of the year when the temperature is above freezing, usually in woodlands, tall grasses and bushes in both rural and urban areas. There are measures you can take to discourage the presence of ticks around your home and to keep ticks off you, your family and your pets.

For more information on how to protect yourself and your loved ones from tick-borne diseases, as well as what to do if you’ve been bitten by a tick, visit www.eohu.ca/ticks.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

Made in the Shade

RENAISSANCE DISTRICT NEWS:  JUNE ISSUE   MADE IN THE SHADE Last month a variety of trees were planted in the Renaissance district thanks to the The Raisin River…