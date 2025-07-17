Pride Flag Flies at City Hall

JASON SETNYK

The City of Cornwall officially kicked off Pride Week on July 14 with a flag raising ceremony outside City Hall, marking the 10th anniversary of Diversity Cornwall’s annual Pride celebration.

Mayor Justin Towndale welcomed the crowd and reaffirmed the City’s commitment to supporting the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Towndale acknowledged the recent skid marks made on the new rainbow crosswalk.

“People can try to take down the LGBTQ community, people can try to attack people for who they are”. “But as a city, we will always stand behind you, alongside you. There is no place for hate in the City of Cornwall”. After a dramatic pause, the mayor added, “Full stop.”

Several members of Council and City staff attended the ceremony, including Councillors Elaine MacDonald, Sarah Good, Carilyne Hébert, Denis Sabourin, and CAO Tim Mills. Towndale also brought a certificate commemorating the milestone anniversary, which will be officially presented to Diversity Cornwall organziers on Saturday.

Elizabeth Quenville, President of Diversity Cornwall, shared her appreciation. “On behalf of Diversity Cornwall, I’d like to thank the City of Cornwall and our community for coming out this evening for this symbolic event,” she said. “Our Pride flag is placed loud and proud right here in the centre of our city.” The crowd applaused each speech.