Princess Parade Dazzles at Fiesta Filipino

June 18, 2025 at 12 h 00 min
Young participants hold hands during the Princess parade. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall’s Lamoureux Park came alive with flowers, colours, music, and bloom on June 7 as hundreds gathered for Fiesta Filipino 2025: Flower Festival. The event, hosted by the Filipino-Canadian Community of Cornwall and SDG, featured a Princess Parade, traditional food, music, games, and cultural performances.

“This is not just Cornwall and SDG,” said organizer Gracie Foy. “We had people from as far as Hawkesbury and Ottawa. Next year will be even bigger.”

This year’s celebration carried special meaning following the April tragedy in Vancouver, where 11 people were killed at a Filipino cultural event. Organizers included a prayer in remembrance. “We feel really bad as well… so we incorporated it with ours,” Foy added.

In her opening speech, President Lorena Lepage said, “Just like flowers, let’s bloom in all seasons… beyond the festivities, this celebration is about connection.”

MP Eric Duncan praised the community’s efforts: “We are very proud of the association… and grateful for the organizers and sponsors giving us such a wonderful show of culture.”

