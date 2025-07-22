PROB Food Drive-making a difference

Seaway News

On June 23rd, Mason Doe and his team of students from St. Joseph’s Secondary School successfully completed their second annual “PROB Food Drive,” matching their last year’s donation with over 720 lbs of non-perishable food items. This initiative, which stands for Pasta, Rice, Oats, and Beans, not only aims to support families in need within the community but also helps local students develop valuable skills in project management.

Mason Doe, the organizer, expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, “Seeing the community come together for the second year in a row is truly inspiring. I’m incredibly proud of my team and everyone who contributed.”

Pauline Brown, Volunteer Coordinator & Logistics, at Agapè Centre, praised the students’ continued efforts, stating, Quote: “The dedication of these young individuals is remarkable. Their contributions are making a real difference in the lives of many families.”

The Agapè Centre, Cornwall’s largest food bank and community kitchen, serves over 3,000 people monthly. Their mission is to eliminate hunger and food insecurity, and initiatives like the PROB Food Drive are vital in supporting this cause.

The success of this year’s food drive highlights the power of community and the profound impact that dedicated individuals can have. Mason and his team are proud of the difference they have made and hope to have started a tradition of local students organizing themselves to give back and support those in need in our community.