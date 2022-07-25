Project PYPER Returns to Reward Cornwall Youth

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) and Dairy Queen of Cornwall have teamed up again this summer for the return of “Project PYPER,” a program aimed towards benefiting youth in our community. Project: PYPER (Police Youth Positive Experience Rewards) will be ongoing throughout the summer, where members of the CPS will be on patrol, looking out for incredible kids who are committing certain “offences.”

The CPS is on the lookout for kids who are:

Wearing their bicycle helmet

Riding their bicycle safely

Caught doing a good deed

Caught engaged in fair play

Caught being kind/sharing

Caught being good to family members

Volunteering

“This is an initiative that gives CPS members an opportunity to engage with the youth in our community in a positive way, while allowing us to positively impact them. That is the primary objective of this project,” said Sergeant Jamie Day.

When caught doing any of the actions above, the child will be issued a CPS Official Citation, permitting them to redeem a free Dairy Queen treat in Cornwall.

The CPS looks forward to engaging with the incredible youth in our community this summer.