Province asked to foot half of bypass bill

North Glengarry Township hopes the province will foot half of a $15.8 million truck bypass in Alexandria.

The funding is being sought for the joint project being planned by North Glengarry Township and the united counties of Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry to build a bypass extension between County Road 43 and Auld McMillan Road in the south and between County Road 34 and Power Dam Road in the north. The bypass, estimated at $6,060,000, would also include a $9.59 million bridge over the VIA railway tracks at Power Dam Road.

The extension would divert truck traffic from Main Street. Currently, the bypass sends trucks around Alexandria to County Road 43.

If the application is successful, North Glengarry could receive funding up to $3.45 million per year over the next three years up to 50 per cent of the total cost of the project, Public Works Director Timothy Wright informed council at its most recent meeting.

The plan would be to split the remaining costs for the bypass between the municipality and the counties.

If all goes well, the design phase would be completed by the spring of 2026, construction would start that year and be wound up in 2027.