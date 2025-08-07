Province Salutes Long-Serving Volunteers

JASON SETNYK

More than 80 local volunteers were recognized on July 24 during the 2025 Ontario Volunteer Service Awards ceremony held in Cornwall at the Ramada. The event was part of a province-wide initiative celebrating over 5,380 volunteers across 40 communities for their longstanding contributions to organizations such as libraries, hospitals, arts groups, and non-profits.

Among those in attendance were MPP Nolan Quinn (Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry) and MPP Stéphane Sarrazin (Glengarry-Prescott-Russell), both of whom shared their appreciation for the volunteers being honoured.

“I was honoured to attend this week’s Ontario Volunteer Service Awards in Cornwall alongside MPP Stéphane Sarrazin,” Quinn shared on social media. “It was truly inspiring to celebrate so many dedicated individuals who give their time and energy to strengthen our community.” Sarrazin echoed the sentiment, calling it a “meaningful event” that showcased the generosity and commitment of local residents.

The awards are presented in five-year increments for adult volunteers and two or more years for youth, recognizing consistent and meaningful service. Each recipient receives a certificate and lapel pin symbolizing their years of dedication.

Benjamin St. Louis, Manager for Programs and Planning with the Ontario Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, emphasized the value of these ceremonies. “Volunteers don’t do it for the recognition, but we think it’s important to give it anyway,” he said. “They are the lifeblood of our communities, and these awards help promote civic engagement across the province.”

Among the recipients was Murielle Bourdeau, who has volunteered with L’Amalgame des arts de la langue française et du théâtre since 2008. “It’s a huge honour for me,” she said. “When you volunteer, it comes from the heart. It’s not for a paycheck-it’s for the love of what you do. There’s a richness in being able to contribute like this.”

The ceremony offered a moment of recognition for those whose quiet dedication continues to shape and support communities here and across Ontario.