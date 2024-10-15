Public’s help sought in fraud investigation

October 15, 2024 at 8 h 53 min
By Richard Mahoney
Fraud suspect.

Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers need the assistance of the public to identify a male suspect in relation to a fraud investigation.

November 23, 2023, an unknown male attended a financial institution in Alexandria to open a bank account. The suspect provided fraudulent documents and subsequently removed a quantity of currency from the account after it was opened.

Anyone with information is being asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online at seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca. Reference file number E231617400.

