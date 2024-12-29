Purrfect Pole Fitness Fundraiser for Cats

A Lil’ Pole Fitness brought together pole fitness enthusiasts and kittens for a heartwarming and charitable event to support Roy and Cher’s Rescue Farm. Participants worked out alongside adorable kittens to raise funds for spaying and neutering services and general animal care.

Mary Mak, Fundraiser Coordinator for Roy and Cher’s Rescue Farm, explained the critical need for donations. “We have 20 cats going to the vet soon for spaying and neutering, and it costs $150 per cat,” said Mak. “While our vets help keep costs down, these expenses add up. Right now, we’re $2,500 in the red. Events like this, along with bake sales and online auctions, help us cover these costs and bring awareness to the importance of spaying and neutering.”

Mak highlighted the challenges faced by the rescue, noting the overwhelming number of stray cats in the region. “We’re already booking into summer and fall with a waiting list. Unfortunately, many people aren’t willing to wait, and it’s heartbreaking to hear about cats being abandoned. We need more funding to expand our efforts.”

Shannon Champagne, owner of A Lil’ Pole Fitness, described the unique charm of the event. “Oh my gosh, it’s just a load of cuteness,” said Champagne. “We’re donating our space and time to raise funds for Roy and Cher’s Rescue Farm. The proceeds from tonight will help spay and neuter these little ones and, ultimately, find them amazing homes.”

The kittens not only added an extra layer of joy to the workout but also drew attention to the rescue’s mission. “This is all about helping these animals and spreading awareness,” said Champagne. “It’s a win-win for fitness and philanthropy.”

Funds raised during the event will help cover veterinary expenses and support ongoing rescue efforts. Roy and Cher’s Rescue Farm relies entirely on community donations to continue its work.