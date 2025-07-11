Purrfectly Zen with Adoptable Kittens

JASON SETNYK

The Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Animal Centre recently hosted its first-ever Kitten Yoga session, blending relaxation with playful feline energy, and it was a hit.

Participants enjoyed stretching and unwinding alongside five eight-week-old kittens named Cupcake, Pudding, Muffin, Popsicle, and Gelato. “We are continuously overwhelmed by the support and care from our community,” said Arianne Kirkey, Community Outreach Coordinator. “Everyone had a great time stretching and relaxing while kittens played, jumped, cuddled, and stretched themselves alongside them.”

The event connected the community with adoptable baby cats in a fun, interactive way. All kittens featured during the class are now available for adoption. With such positive feedback, this won’t be the last time yoga mats and tiny paws share the same space.

More details on adoptions:

ontariospca.ca/sdg