Quilts On The Seaway highlights talent

The Cornwall Quilters Guild celebrated International Quilting Day with a display at Cornwall Squre that helped promote the Quilts on the Seaway Anniversary, scheduled for April 11 and 12 at St. John’s Presbyterian Church in downtown Cornwall.

Cultural Coordinator Barb McLean emphasized the guild’s community impact. “We give away a lot of quilts. We make placemats for Meals on Wheels, provide quilts to Ukrainian families new to the area, and donate to groups like the Children’s Aid Society, Koala Place, Baldwin House, and Hospice Cornwall,” McLean said.

The Quilts on the Seaway event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days and will feature quilt exhibits, a merchant mall, a sales boutique, a tea room, and a bed turning. Friday attendees having the opportunity to vote for the Viewer’s Choice Award, which will be presented Saturday.

“People say there’s no talent in Cornwall, but we have lots of talent. Come to our show and see it,” she said.

Funds raised from the event will support the guild’s ongoing efforts to provide quilts for those in need.