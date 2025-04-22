Quinn joins Ford in support of Canada Leads

Quinn joins Ford in support of Canada Leads
Ontario Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones, Premier Doug Ford, and Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security Nolan Quinn hold up “Canada Leads” hockey sweaters. (Photo : Submitted)

Ontario Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence, and Security Nolan Quinn stood alongside Premier Doug Ford at University Health Network (UHN) in Toronto to celebrate the launch of the Canada Leads 100 Challenge, a new strategy to recruit 100 of the world’s top early-career scientists to Canada’s No. 1 hospital.

UHN’s initiative, supported by an initial $15 million investment, aims to position Canada as a global leader in medical research and health innovation. The goal is to drive economic growth, strengthen health care, and create high-quality jobs by bringing world-class talent to Ontario.

The Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP said: “Ontario is a world-renowned destination for performing groundbreaking health care research that drives our economy and improves millions of lives. Our government is proud to foster a strong, secure and prosperous research environment that will only be strengthened by the brilliant minds UHN’s Canada Leads 10*0 Challenge brings to our province.”

Premier Ford praised the announcement as a major boost for the province’s innovation and economic development goals. “I’m thrilled to see UHN launch the Canada Leads 100 Challenge that will attract the best and brightest scientists to Ontario from around the world,” said Ford. “It’s a win for our province and a brighter future for everyone.” With additional support from UHN Foundation and The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, the project aims to double the initial investment to $30 million to fund all 100 new recruits.

