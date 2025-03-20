Quinn retains Cabinet post

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Nolan Quinn has retained a seat at Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet table.

Quinn, who was easily re-elected in the February election, continues as Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security.

The Premier said his cabinet is “an experienced team that will deliver on the government’s mandate to do whatever is necessary to protect Ontario in the face of tariffs from the United States, while building a stronger, more competitive and resilient economy.”

He added, “As Ontario faces one of the greatest challenges in our history, workers and families are counting on us to stand up for their jobs and wellbeing,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Our government will double down on our plan to build, train and reskill workers for better jobs and bigger pay cheques, tear down internal trade barriers, retool companies for new customers in new markets, attract more investments and cut through red tape to develop our vast natural resources, including critical minerals in the Ring of Fire. No matter what, we will protect Ontario.”