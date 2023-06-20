Rachel’s Kids 18th Annual Garden Party & Charity Auction Knocks It Out Of The Park (of Hope)!

The sun shone, the garden was in full bloom, delicious food and refreshments were consumed, old and new friends mingled, and the paddles flew at the 18th Annual Rachel’s Kids Garden Party and Charity Auction.

A sold-out crowd gathered on June 10th to support Rachel’s Kids ongoing efforts and to witness the unveiling of their newest project – The Park of Hope – a play space for all children, regardless of their abilities, to play, learn and have fun! $17,000 of personal donations were pledged for the direct purchase of a fully inclusive sea-saw, one of the many unique features of the proposed park. Another $83,000 of the funds raised were earmarked for the park, and in addition Dr. Navaneelan and her family generously pledged $100,000 towards various other park expenses for a grand total of $200,000 for the Park of Hope!

Rachel’s Kids has partnered with the City of Cornwall who shares their enthusiasm and is committed to helping them see the park come to fruition in the spring/summer of 2024.

“A huge shout out to everyone who played a role in making the event truly magical and wildly successful. You have once again warmed our hearts through your kindness and generosity. There is nothing more important than the difference we are making together in the lives of so many children locally and globally. For a better tomorrow, we PLAY today!”, reflected Dr. Rachel Navaneelan, the charities Founder and Chairperson.