Rachel’s Kids Completes Inclusive Park Project In Two Phases

Brenda and Rick Shaver joined Dr. Rachel Navaneelan to cut the ribbon on their donated bench at the Park of Hope. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

During the ceremony, a special recognition was held for those who donated memorial benches. Each donor participated in a ribbon-cutting at their bench, which will be a permanent feature of the park.

“We wanted to wrap it up in a way that truly matched the vision,” said Scott Coulter, Vice-President of the Rachel’s Kids Board. “The new equipment is highly inclusive – especially the auditory and sensory features – and it allows kids of all abilities to interact in meaningful ways.”

Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale praised the park as “a great living resource” for the community. “Every time I drive by here, this park is packed,” he said. “All kids can be kids here – and that’s important.”

City of Cornwall Manager of Recreation Lori Gibeau echoed those sentiments. “This is a fantastic addition to our community,” she said. “We see grandparents, parents, and kids enjoying the space. It’s such an inclusive park and a great asset.”

Sharon Miller, a Rachel’s Kids board member who helped spearhead the initiative, shared that the park now sees over 300 visitors a day in the summer months. “We have daycares, schools, birthday parties, and even organizations like CHEO recommending this space to their clients,” she said. “It’s exactly what we hoped would happen – and then it even exceeded that.”

Dr. Navaneelan also highlighted one touching moment that symbolized the community spirit the park represents. “We met a woman this morning who said she couldn’t afford to donate, so she comes every morning to clean up the park. That’s her donation,” she shared. “How wonderful is that?”

As the second and final phase comes to a close, Rachel’s Kids is already planning future fundraisers, including a curling bonspiel and next year’s annual garden party.

“It takes a village,” Dr. Navaneelan said. “And Cornwall has shown that when we come together, beautiful things happen.”

