Rachel’s Kids Opens Cornwall’s First Fully Accessible Park

Under the warm sun, children played on equipment, and others sat in the grass and listened to live music. Colourful balloons swayed in thebreeze, and children enjoyed freezies, making it a perfect day for acelebration.

On September 14, 2024, Rachel’s Kids, a charitable organization founded by local dentist Dr. Rachel Navaneelan, officially opened the Park of Hope, a fully accessible and inclusive playground. The project, developed in partnership with the City of Cornwall, provides a space where all children, regardless of ability, can play together. Featuring sensory-engaging elements and structures that promote motor, cognitive, and social skills, the park ensures children can play without barriers.

Sharon Miller, a Board Member for Rachel’s Kids, expressed her pride in the project. “We thought big, we dreamt big, and we realized ourdreams because of the community coming together with us,” she said. “For us, there’s no money that can replace when someone comes up and says, ‘Thank you for giving my child a safe routine to play at a park like everyone else.'”

Phase 1 of the park, costing $650,000, is complete, and fundraising efforts are underway for Phase 2, which will add a workout area andadditional playground equipment. “It’s going to be amazing, and I think this town needed it,” said Dr. Navaneelan. “We’ve been waiting to get this done and hope we’ve met expectations.”

Miller highlighted the park’s high cost, explaining, “It’s an expensive venture… That’s why you don’t see these parks everywhere—they’re costly due to the flooring and specialized equipment.” She noted that the total investment for both phases will reach $1 million.

Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale emphasized the park’s significance. “It’s a big deal. This is a park that’s inclusive and allows all kids to play together with no barriers,” Towndale stated. “Ever since the playground equipment went up, it’s been extremely busy, showing that the need was there, and we’ve finally met that need.”

For more information or to donate, visit Rachel’s Kids’ website or their office.