Radiothon Raises $155K for Mobile X-Ray Machine at CCH

JASON SETNYK

The community once again rallied behind local healthcare during the 19th Annual Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon, held Thursday, August 21, 2025, at Cornwall Square. From dawn to dusk, residents tuned in to Boom 101.9 and 104.5 Fresh Radio, stopping by the mall, calling in, or donating online to show their support, which helped raise an impressive $155,088 toward the purchase of a new mobile X-ray machine for the Cornwall Community Hospital.

For the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation, which organizes the event with the support of Corus Entertainment, the Radiothon represents months of preparation and coordination with sponsors, partners, and volunteers. “Radiothon was not built in a day, and there’s so much that goes into making it happen,” said Amy Gillespie, Executive Director of the Foundation. “We are extremely grateful to our CCHF family, which includes Corus, Cornwall Square, our sponsors and our title sponsor Dairy Queen, and the many donors who give throughout the day. This event is truly a community effort, and we are just so appreciative.”

Gillespie explained that the fundraising target was set at $100,000, a figure consistently aimed for during the Radiothon’s long history. The cost of one mobile X-ray machine, however, exceeds $200,000, making the event a vital first step. “This is a kickstart in our journey to help bring one to the hospital,” she said. “What makes this equipment so important is that it brings diagnostic imaging directly to the sickest patients-those in ICU, trauma cases, newborns in distress, or individuals recovering from orthopedic surgery who cannot be easily transported to the imaging unit. Having a mobile X-ray allows physicians and clinicians to make faster, better-informed decisions at the bedside.”

Donations came from across the community, including service groups and long-time supporters. The Cornwall Community Hospital Auxiliary, a volunteer-driven organization with more than 200 members, presented one of the day’s largest contributions. “This year, we just finished presenting a check for $45,000 toward the portable machine,” said Jack Lindsay, Chairman of the Board of the Auxiliary. He explained that the funds were raised through proceeds from the hospital’s gift shop-fondly known as the tuck shop-as well as Nevada ticket sales, raffles, and revenue from canteen machines. “Every time that a president feels successful, it means the team has been successful,” Lindsay added. “Our auxiliary group is a team, and I’m very proud of every one of them for the time and effort they give.”

At the heart of the event is the Corus radio team, who dedicate their airtime and energy to promoting the cause. For them, the Radiothon is part of their commitment to staying local and serving the region. “We’re part of this community, and we have a loudspeaker,” said Dan Allaire, Morning Show Host at Boom 101.9. “When an organization like the hospital foundation has to fundraise year after year for equipment we all hope never to need-but maybe someday will-we have to help out as best we can. Our role is to give them a platform to spread the message and explain why this equipment matters. That’s part of our mandate: not just playing music, but helping make Cornwall a better place to live.”

By day’s end, the Foundation had surpassed its fundraising goal by more than $55,000. Gillespie noted that additional donations often continue to arrive in the days following the Radiothon. With the hospital requiring not just one but two mobile X-ray machines, every dollar raised contributes directly to improving care for patients who need it most.

“Year after year, the Radiothon proves what a generous community Cornwall is,” Gillespie said. “The kindness and commitment of our donors and partners mean that our hospital will continue to deliver exceptional care, supported by the best equipment available.”