Raise the Roof Surpasses Fundraising Goal

JASON SETNYK

Diversity Cornwall’s “Raise the Roof” campaign exceeded its $15,000 goal thanks to a wave of community support and a matching pledge by TD Canada Trust.

The fundraiser aims to keep the organization’s downtown Pitt Street office open. It’s a space offering support, education, and gender-affirming resources for the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

The campaign culminated in a wrap-up celebration at Rurban Brewing on June 26, featuring live acoustic music by Nicholas Seguin and a strong show of solidarity from local residents.

“We have not reached our goal yet-we’re about at $5,700,” Elizabeth Quenville, President of the Board of Directors for Diversity Cornwall, said at the June 26 event. “But we’re super grateful for all the support we’ve received.” Thanks to additional money raised at the event and Cornwall Art Walk, that number climbed to $18,871, including the full $7,500 match from TD.

Quenville emphasized the importance of the downtown space: “We did not anticipate the level of participation. It’s really shown us that people need a physical space to come to for support.”

She added, “We’re really grateful to the community for continuing to show up and support our organization.”