Raising awareness of human trafficking

February 21, Maison Baldwin House, in collaboration with the City of Cornwall, marked National Human Trafficking Awareness Day with a symbolic display. A pair of white pants was raised up the flagpole outside City Hall, reinforcing the urgent need for awareness and action in the fight against human trafficking.

The White Pants Project, an initiative under Maison Baldwin House’s “Take A Stand” campaign, has engaged students and artists to use white pants as a canvas as an artistic representation of the impact of human trafficking. These pieces will be displayed at the Cline House Gallery March 7 and 8.

Danielle McCormick, Public Educator and Volunteer Coordinator at Maison Baldwin House, emphasized the dire realities of human trafficking in Canada. “The average age of recruitment into sex trafficking is just 12 to 14,” McCormick stated. “Two-thirds of human trafficking cases in Canada occur along the 401 corridor, and in Eastern Ontario, there are only four beds specifically designated for survivors.”

She also highlighted the heightened vulnerability of Indigenous women and girls, who, despite comprising only 2 to 4 per cent of the population, account for over 50 per cent of trafficking victims. “With our proximity to Akwesasne, our neighbours are especially at risk, and it’s all of our responsibility to ensure that everyone in our communities is safe and free from harm.”

Cornwall Police Chief Shawna Spowart reinforced the importance of continued advocacy. “While some just hear statistics and numbers, for many, this is a reality they are living. We need to continually advocate for change and funding to address the issue of human trafficking.”

Debbie Fortier, Executive Director at Maison Baldwin House, expressed enthusiasm about the community’s involvement. “Today, the pants are going up the flagpole to let the community know we are working on a campaign to spread awareness about human trafficking. The White Pants Project is just one initiative. On March 7, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and March 8, from 10 am. to 4 p.m. at the Cline House Gallery, people will have the chance to see firsthand how students have artistically expressed their emotions after hearing a presentation from Danielle.”

In addition to the art exhibition, a public education presentation will be held on March 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cornwall Public Library, providing the community with further insight into the realities of trafficking in the region.

The White Pants Project and its public displays serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing fight against human trafficking. As McCormick noted, “While we’ve made progress, the road ahead is long. But together, we can continue to shine a light on this issue, demand justice, and create safer communities for all.”

The exhibit will be on display at the Marianne van Silfhout Gallery on the St. Lawrence College campus in Brockville March 27, 28, 29.