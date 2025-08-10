Raising the red flag on rural mail delivery

August 10, 2025 at 19 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Comment count:
Raising the red flag on rural mail delivery
Rural Canada Post delivery agents will no longer be lifting the red flag on post boxes. The red flag is only to notify of outgoing mail. (Photo : Kim Burton-Schram)

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM
LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Rural residents recently received notice in their roadside mailboxes clarifying that Canada Post delivery agents will not be lifting the red flag to let people know mail has been delivered. While this might have been a long-time courtesy of postal drivers to lift the flag to let people know their mail has arrived, Canada Post states that is not the purpose of the red flag in Canada.

Lifting the red flag when mail has been delivered continues to be a silent communication method with the Unites States Postal Service (USPS), but the red flag, designed in 1915 by USPS engineer Roy Joroleman, was originally intended to provide notice to the rural mail drivers that there was outgoing mail that needed to be picked up.

Canada Post says the clarification was required to ensure the safety of delivery drivers and consistency in mail delivery protocols for rural areas. According to Canada Post’s rural mailbox guidelines: “A signal device is used by our customers to indicate that there is outgoing mail to be picked up (proper postage must be affixed to all outgoing mail)”.

While notification to residents seemed a little less than professional with handwritten messages on a copy of the guidelines, causing some to wonder if this was official, Canada Post has confirmed that all delivery drivers will follow the same protocol.

Pictured at right, Rural Canada Post delivery agents will no longer be lifting the red flag on post boxes. The red flag is only to notify of outgoing mail. Kim Burton-Schram

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Drum Major Emma Barr at Glengarry Highland Games
Local News

Drum Major Emma Barr at Glengarry Highland Games

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER