Raising the red flag on rural mail delivery

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Rural residents recently received notice in their roadside mailboxes clarifying that Canada Post delivery agents will not be lifting the red flag to let people know mail has been delivered. While this might have been a long-time courtesy of postal drivers to lift the flag to let people know their mail has arrived, Canada Post states that is not the purpose of the red flag in Canada.

Lifting the red flag when mail has been delivered continues to be a silent communication method with the Unites States Postal Service (USPS), but the red flag, designed in 1915 by USPS engineer Roy Joroleman, was originally intended to provide notice to the rural mail drivers that there was outgoing mail that needed to be picked up.

Canada Post says the clarification was required to ensure the safety of delivery drivers and consistency in mail delivery protocols for rural areas. According to Canada Post’s rural mailbox guidelines: “A signal device is used by our customers to indicate that there is outgoing mail to be picked up (proper postage must be affixed to all outgoing mail)”.

While notification to residents seemed a little less than professional with handwritten messages on a copy of the guidelines, causing some to wonder if this was official, Canada Post has confirmed that all delivery drivers will follow the same protocol.

Pictured at right, Rural Canada Post delivery agents will no longer be lifting the red flag on post boxes. The red flag is only to notify of outgoing mail. Kim Burton-Schram