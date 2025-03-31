Ramadan food drive supports Centre 105

Despite the light rain, Cornwall residents came out in generous numbers to support a Ramadan Food Drive held in the Freshco parking lot recently.

The event, a partnership between the Cornwall Police Service and the Cornwall Islamic Foundation (CIF), collected non-perishable food items for Centre 105, which provides hot breakfasts and food bank services to those in need.

The initiative was organized in the spirit of Sadaqah, selfless giving, which is especially emphasized during the holy month of Ramadan.

“We wanted to continue building our relationship with the community,” said Farhana Meghji of the Cornwall Police Service (CPS). “One big part of Ramadan that stood out to us was the charity piece, and we said, ‘You know what, let’s do something with the Muslim community around that.’ It’s very, very big — not only during Ramadan but year-round.”

The Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee at CPS also shared an initiative to support Iftar dinners for international students twice a week through Ramadan.

Volunteer Safdar Chaudhary, a longtime member of the CIF, said the event was about giving back—and passing that value on to future generations. “This is my passion,” he said. “In this month, we do a lot of charity within our local community. We want to teach our children that charity is one of the backbones of society.”

He added that Centre 105 was a natural choice for the donation. “They are providing hot breakfast to people who are less fortunate, and I think that we should stand with them.”