RCAF Wing 424 pushes for secure home

March 7, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 20 min on March 4, 2025
By Jason Setnyk
Secretary Valerie Corbeil, Chairman Mark A. MacDonald, and Vice-Chairman Linda Wales discuss key priorities for the upcoming year, including securing a long-term home solution and celebrating the club’s 75th anniversary. (Photo : Submitted)

Cornwall’s Royal Canadian Air Force Association Wing 424 is celebrating its 75th anniversary while facing challenges in securing a long-term future at its historic home.

The club, which has operated out of the former lockmaster’s house since 1960, is in discussions with the Seaway Management Corporation to secure a long-term lease or ownership of the 150-year-old building.

“The older the building gets, the harder it is to keep up with maintenance,” said Wing 424 Chairman Mark A. MacDonald. “We desperately need a long-term solution.”

The club’s current year-to-year lease prevents it from applying for essential grants and loans needed for repairs and renovations. “We can’t leverage any equity or do anything substantial because we don’t own the building,” MacDonald explained.

A meeting was recently held with Seaway Management Corporation to discuss the issue. “We made it clear that continuing on a short-term lease is not sustainable. We owe it to the veterans who came before us to keep the memory of their sacrifices alive,” said MacDonald.

According to MacDonald, one potential solution would be for the federal government to transfer ownership of the building to Wing 424 under conditions that it remains a veterans’ service club. “That would be the ultimate goal,” MacDonald noted.

As discussions continue, the club is also working toward obtaining official historical designation for the building and planning a celebration for its 75th anniversary later this year.

“There will be more to announce in the coming months,” MacDonald said.

