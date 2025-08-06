RCMP Regimental Ball to Benefit CTC

JASON SETNYK

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police will host Cornwall’s first-ever RCMP Regimental Ball on Saturday, October 25 at the Best Western Parkway Inn and Conference Centre, with proceeds going to the Children’s Treatment Centre. Tickets are $250 each.

“This is a very classy event,” said RCMP Sgt. Angelique Dignard, a member of the organizing committee. “We chose the Children’s Treatment Centre because we have a long-standing relationship with them. They do great work, and they receive no government funding.”

The formal evening will feature dinner, dancing, ceremonial dress, and live music by The Chesterfields. “We want to expose the public to some of our traditions and connect with the community,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Frederic Leclerc.

Local McDonald’s owner Kyle Drake, who operates the Brookdale Avenue, Second Street, and Walmart locations in Cornwall, as well as one in Lancaster, donated $15,000 to the fundraiser. “It just fit so well with what we were trying to do,” Drake said. “What they do is amazing—and completely community-based.” His support was echoed by Ally Morris, market people lead for the franchises: “Giving back to something our team knows and believes in is really important to us.”

City of Cornwall CAO Tim Mills called the ball “an amazing thing” for the community. “The support for the Children’s Treatment Centre is phenomenal. This will be a special night.”

Honorary Chair Sean Adams called the event “a first-class” evening for a vital cause. “Unique is the right word-first time ever for an RCMP Regimental Ball here in Cornwall,” he said. “And to think that the RCMP thought of the Children’s Treatment Centre as their charity of choice shows how much they care for the children who have been abused and need help. They’re giving them that hope.”

Over its 29-year history, the Centre has supported more than 3,000 children and families. “There’s no government funding, so they rely solely on the generosity of the public-and they’ve never been let down,” Adams added. “With generous sponsors like Kyle Drake on board, I think we’re going to raise an awful lot of money,” Adams concluded.