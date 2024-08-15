Re/Max Community BBQ Supports CHEO

On August 7, 2024, Re/Max held its Second Annual Community BBQ and Fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network and CHEO raising $1,011.50; drawing families to enjoy food, games, and community spirit. The event featured hamburgers, hotdogs, and popcorn, with kids delighted by bouncy castles and games.

The highlight was the CHEO teddy bear, spreading joy amongattendees. Each $5 admission included a coupon for a small Blizzard to be redeemed on DQ Miracle Treat Day, August 8th.

Tammy Sommerville, a Broker and manager at Re/Max AffiliatesMarquis Ltd., shared, “Re/Max is a big supporter of the Children’s Miracle Network, which is CHEO. We did some stats a little while back, and out of S.D. & G., even as far as Smiths Falls, Cornwall is the second-highest city that uses CHEO’s services.”

Reflecting on the event’s success, Sommerville added, “The first year was awesome. We had such a big turnout, so this year, we just wanted to make it more uniform. Hopefully, next year, we will grow this even more.”