Recognizing long time service and commitment

Ursula Lamoureux, Director of Care & Commitment Award recipient, Cholly Boland, CEO, Susan Poirier, Administrator and Tracey Walker, Dietary Aide/Dishwasher & Commitment Award recipient. (Photo : submitted photo)

Each year, the Dundas Manor’s Strawberry Social marks the beginning of summer, and we take the time to shine a light on all our outstanding team members. Residents, families, staff, neighbours, volunteers and friends all came together to celebrate long-term service award winners, enjoy music and, of course, devour fresh strawberries and ice cream. In addition to recognizing our staff who celebrated their 5, 15, 20, 25 and 40 year service milestones, we acknowledged not one, but two staff members with the Commitment Award for their ongoing dedication. The first Commitment Award recipient was Tracey Walker who also received his 40-year service award for his work in food services. Tracey was nominated by his peers as someone who is a wonderful caretaker of our residents, modeling dignity and respect in everything he does. Susan Poirier, Administrator, continued to share with the crowd that “We know you will all agree with the 2025 Commitment Award winner.” She added, “Tracey is known to take on any task he’s been asked to do by the management team. He has excellent attendance at work and is friendly with coworkers and residents alike.” In a surprise second Commitment Award presentation, Susan Poirier shared that the recipient was nominated for her 100% reliability, professionalism and dedication in every aspect of resident care and services. She has a ‘can-do’ attitude and is regularly heard saying ‘How can I help?’ or ‘I’m your person for that job’.  ‘Ursula Lamoreux is available at all hours of the day and night for any aspect of home operations,’ noted Susan. ‘She is a true asset to the Manor, and we are very lucky to have her.’ Ursula Lamoureux is the Director of Care and has spent her entire career in long-term care. Cholly Boland, CEO, congratulated the Commitment award winners, the service award recipients and all Dundas Manor staff for their dedication to the home and the residents. To learn more about Dundas Manor, including resident and donor profiles, as well as photos of the new home, visit www.dundasmanordream.ca.

