Recycling on the go

Richard Mahoney
Motorists using County Road 2 west of Cornwall will be happy to know that repaving of a stretch of the busy artery ought to be finished today (August 1). Crews will be completing cold-in-place road recycling from Guindon Park to Cornwall’s boundary. In a typical year, SDG Counties completes 370,000 square metres of cold-in-place recycling (CIR), enough to cover 40 kilometres of roadway.  The existing roadway material is 100 per cent recycled and paved simultaneously to produce a recycled asphalt surface which is free of dust. The final riding surface will be new hot mix asphalt and will be reinstated approximately one month after the recycling process.
