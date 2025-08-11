Redblacks and Gee-Gees Visit Akwesasne

JASON SETNYK

The field beside the A’nowara’kó:wa Arena was buzzing with excitement on Thursday, July 24, as athletes from the uOttawa Gee-Gees and Ottawa Redblacks returned for the third annual youth football camp in Akwesasne.

Led by Gee-Gees quarterback Ben Maracle, who hails from Tyendinaga, the camp welcomed around 30 local youth for a day focused on skill-building, teamwork, and fun. The initiative aims to grow a love for football in Indigenous communities and is a partnership between the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, the Gee-Gees, and the Redblacks.

Youth participated in drills, a Q&A session with players, and proudly wore their official camp shirts. Support came from the MCA Department of Health, Economic Development, and Akwesasne Child & Family Services, who helped with activities and ice-breakers.

The event wrapped up with autographs, photos, and a lunch from Big Russ’ Catering featuring Indian tacos and traditional favourites. The camp continues to inspire and connect youth through sport, with plans to return next year.