Reeling in Community Feedback on Fish

January 23, 2025 — Changed at 8 h 23 min on January 20, 2025
JASON SETNYK
Lexy Harquail, Scientific Communicator with the River Institute (left), and Claire McFaul, Environmental Science Officer with the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (right), present at the 'From the River to Your Table' event at the Cornwall Public Library. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

What does it take to restore one of North America’s most ecologically diverse rivers? For Cornwall and Akwesasne, it starts with a simple question: what’s on your plate? On January 15, the Cornwall Public Library hosted the latest installment of the Nature Speaker Series called From the River to Your Table: Fish Consumption in the St. Lawrence River Area of Concern (Cornwall/Akwesasne). The event highlighted efforts to address environmental challenges in the region as part of the St. Lawrence River Remedial Action Plan (RAP).

Lexy Harquail, Biologist and Scientific Communicator with the River Institute, explained the purpose of the event. “We’re surveying the community about their fish consumption habits to help guide our restoration efforts,” she said. “Part of this involves determining if there are more restrictions on consuming local fish compared to other areas.” She encouraged attendees to visit the RAP website for more information and noted that a finalized version of the survey will be made available online.

The session also included insights from Claire McFaul, Environmental Science Officer with the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, who emphasized the importance of understanding traditional fish uses and practices. “We’re surveying Akwesasne community members to identify fish of cultural importance that might not typically be a focus for the general population,” McFaul explained. “Our goal is to enhance community knowledge through workshops and presentations.”

Both Harquail and McFaul underscored the value of direct community engagement. “This format allows for asking questions and providing context that might not be captured online,” McFaul added.

The St. Lawrence River RAP aims to address legacy pollutants and restore the ecological health of the river, a critical waterway for both communities and ecosystems. For more information about ongoing efforts, visit the River Institute’s website.

