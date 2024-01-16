Registering Your Child for Kindergarten – 101

In this pivotal stage, children learn the fundamentals of math and literacy but also develop independence, problem-solving skills, and the ability to think critically about their surroundings.

For parents and guardians, enrolling your child in Kindergarten can be a learning experience for you too.

Here is some information to help you navigate the process. If you have more questions, reach out to your local school or contact the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) at 1-800-267-7131 for assistance.

Full-Day Kindergarten in Ontario

Children are eligible to start school in the year they turn four years old. All schools in Ontario offer full-day Kindergarten, which means students go all day, each day.

The Kindergarten curriculum centers around play-based learning, fostering the development of crucial social and emotional skills and teaching students how to establish and navigate relationships. Through these play-based learning programs, Kindergarten students not only refine their social and emotional abilities but also lay the groundwork for academic growth. The full-day structure helps to develop essential skills, including problem-solving, creative thinking, and critical analysis in literacy and math.

Children enrolled in Kindergarten have a stronger start in school with improved early reading, writing, and math skills. Along with providing future learning, Kindergarten gives children the opportunity to socialize with other children and develop social and academic skills for future success.

How do I pick a school?

Selecting the right school for Kindergarten will depend on your location and transportation needs. If there are several schools in your area to choose from, visit each one to determine one that fits your family’s needs. All UCDSB schools organize Kindergarten information sessions in January and February, followed by open houses in the spring. Check out when your local school is hosting theirs.

When do I register for Kindergarten?

Registration for the 2024-2025 school year with the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) is open now. The earlier you register the better, so that we can plan for their arrival in the fall. However, parents and guardians can register their child at any time during the year that the child turns four years of age.

How do I register?

Parents and guardians can register their child online or in person at your school. Phone your local school or 1-800-267-7131 for assistance.

What do I need to register?

When you register your child for Kindergarten, you will need proof of age and address. Proof of age could be a Birth Certificate, Passport, Certificate of Canadian Citizenship, Statement of Live Birth or Permanent Resident Card.

The address provided for your child must be the same address as the parent or guardian. For this, you can use a utility bill, , cable or internet bill, lease/rental agreement, mortgage agreement/proof of purchase agreement or other official document.

When you register online, you will need to share these documents with the before your child starts school, but the school will let you know when!

What vaccinations are required for children?

Under Ontario’s Immunization of School Pupils Act, parents or guardians are required to provide proof of immunization (or appropriate exemption documents) for certain diseases.

Proof of immunizations should be provided to the local Health Unit (measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, polio, whooping cough, chickenpox, and meningococcal disease). This record of immunization is required to assist the local Health Unit to meet their requirement under the act to collect and maintain immunization records for every child registered in school.

A COVID-19 vaccination is not required to attend school.

Any questions regarding immunizations can be directed to your local Health Unit. The school does not collect proof of immunizations or any health records.

Are there child care options available?

Many UCDSB schools have third-party child care providers that operate within their buildings, providing before and after-school care, as well as care for pre-school age children.

For a listing of schools that currently offer these options, please visit our website.

We look forward to welcoming your child to the UCDSB and helping to build their confidence and discover their potential.

Find more details on our registration page.