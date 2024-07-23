Remarkable success

July 23, 2024
By Richard Mahoney
The CTC celebrated another successful Bike-A-Thon.

Katie (left) and Isabelle Paquette, of South Stormont, were awarded the President’s Award by David Michaud at the Children’s Treatment Awards Lunch today in Cornwall. With the help of their family, the sisters sold cupcakes bringing in $7,652 during the non-profit organization’s Bike-A-Thon drive, which netted $116,642 so far this year. “It’s a remarkable success,” pointed out event chair Peter Asquini. The girls’ grandmother, Brenda Barrett, later received the David Murphy Award from his daughter, Julia, in recognition of her contributions to the cause. Over two years, she has baked over 7,000 cupcakes raising a total of $14,243.

