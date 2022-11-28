Rendez Vous Fundraiser Brings in Over $5k for Agape Centre

Food insecurity is on the rise this year because of increased cost of living. Local food banks and meal programs have noticed higher demand for their services, but thankfully our community is full of caring, action-minded individuals.

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, a fundraiser held at the Rendez Vous Restaurant and Bar brought in an impressive $5355 and 405 lbs of food for the Agape Centre.

“Food is essential to life. Without access to wholesome food people and circumstances suffer, to say the least. As a result of very tough financial times in our area, a group of patrons with the support of the Rendez Vous Restaurant Bar and Staff decided to respond to this most essential need by having a food drive and fundraiser for Agape. We would like to thank Agape for everything they do,” said the fundraiser’s organizing committee.

The fundraiser’s organizing committee was made up of Gerry Jodoin, Mary Emberg Jodoin, Bruce Delorme, Darlene Johnson, Guylaine Lefebvre, and Kim Harps.

Mayor Justin Towndale, MP Eric Duncan, and Abram Benedict, Grand Chief for the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, stopped by to show their support.

The group would like to give a special thanks to everyone who donated their time and/or items for the fundraiser: Canadian Tire, Emard Lumber, Giant Tiger, Home Depot, Kim’s Barber Shop, Glengarrian Pub & Restaurant, Oneills Pub, Blue Anchor, Olympic Pizza, Rendez Vous Restaurant and Bar, RCAF Wing, Kirby Camplin IA Private Wealth, Jody Hum TD Wealth, Brandon Picken Labatt’s Rep., Ronnie Hamilton, Margaret Emberg, Brian Gleason, and Ryan McGillis who provided free entertainment for the evening.

“Life can be tough sometimes. We have all been there or perhaps know someone who has. Heather and I both feel very strongly about helping others. Every little bit counts, whether it be money, clothing or food,” said Rendez Vous co-owner Amanda Aspin, “We thank Agape for everything they do and can’t wait to do it again. The support that everyone showed that day was unbelievable.”