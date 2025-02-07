Renewed action on Alexandria’s Main Street

Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry united counties council has approved a staff recommendation to hire EVB Engineering to provide the design for the renewal of Alexandria’s Main Street.

The design will combine the results from the Environmental Assessment study, completed in 2022, with the replacement of watermains and sewers on Main Street, to arrive at a revived downtown core that can be shared and enjoyed by motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

EVB Engineering had been previously contracted for other infrastructure projects in North Glengarry but was not originally retained to design the Alexandria work. Jacobs Engineering had been contracted to complete the design, but SDG Counties and North Glengarry could not come to an agreement with the firm regarding the scope of the project. In addition, Jacobs Engineering requested additional fees after the Request for Proposal (RFP) had been awarded, which significantly increased costs. These costs had not been included in the original RFP, and despite attempts to find a resolution, the contract with Jacobs Engineering was terminated in the spring of 2024.

North Glengarry Deputy Mayor Carma Williams expressed some concern that EVB Engineering is already too busy with other infrastructure projects within SDG but counties’ staff had reached out to the company to ensure its availability.