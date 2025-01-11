Residents raise concerns over development

South Glengarry has been working with a promoter for two years on a planned development in the area of Airport Road and County Road 27 near Summerstown Station, but at a recent council meeting, residents voiced their concerns about the adverse effects that could be caused by the businesses.

Kissan Holdings Group Inc. has asked the township to change the zoning on a 54-acre site from Rural to Light Industrial, which would give the green light to a truck stop, a gas service station, convenience store, propane retail store, card lock establishment and overnight accommodation at 19185 and 19227 Airport Road.

The company plans to develop the land to facilitate the creation of a commercial/industrial subdivision consisting of five blocks, four blocks dedicated to commercial or industrial development and one dedicated to stormwater management. Access to the proposed subdivision will require two new intersections, one being from County Road 27 and another from Airport Road. All the lots will be privately serviced by wells and septic systems.

Residents are worried about the large influx of trucks onto their rural road. In addition, they are concerned the value of their homes might decrease since the area will no longer be a small community enclave of rural homes, but instead be located close to a 24/7 establishment. Residents also expressed concern for the environment, with added noise and air pollution brought on by the additional truck traffic on Airport Road. Township staff assured those voicing their worries that engineers and the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) have been involved in the planning of traffic through the area to evaluate and eliminate congestion once construction begins.

Homeowners questioned how much more land will be converted from agricultural to industrial purposes.

Special provisions include a reduction of the regulated number of parking spaces, and a setback from a nearby stream and providing access for larger vehicles.

Residents of South Glengarry may contact the Planning Department at planning@southglengarry.com before January 17 to register their comments about the proposed development.