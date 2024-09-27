Retired teachers help Glen Cairn Lodge in Lancaster

The Retired Teachers of Ontario les Enseignants Retraités de l’Ontario (RTOERO) membership has given $4,000 to Glen Cairn Lodge in Lancaster for a generator that will provide backup power at the the facility. The single-level senior apartment dwelling with 18 geared-to-income rentals and eight market-priced rentals, experiences frequent power outages, which at times, last for hours.

George Heughan, President, District 25 Stormont Dundas Glengarry, RTOERO says, “For residents and other vulnerable seniors, the generator will help to guarantee a safer and warmer winter, with improved quality of life.”

South Glengarry Township will provide $1,878 this year and another $4,000 in 2025 to help the Lancaster and District Non-Profit Housing corporation install the $30,000 generator.

The RTOERO is a non-profit group whose mission is to improve the lives of members and seniors. The group provides funds to local organizations that assist seniors living in the community. For over 50 years, the RTOERO has been the voice for educational support staff, teachers, faculty and administrators at all levels of education. To date in 2024, the local SD&G Chapter of RTOERO has donated to Le Centre Charles-Emile Claude, Cornwall Seniors Club and the Alexandria Terry Fox Run, along with the funds towards the generator at Glen Cairn Lodge.

With District 25 being the only officially bilingual division of RTOERO, the opportunity to support a local francophone community centre was very important. This year alone, the more than 85,000 members of Retired Teachers of Ontario les Enseignants Retraités de l’Ontario have provided non-profit group health benefits for educational retirees and funded 31 projects for a total of $122,252.