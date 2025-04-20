Retirement Centre open house

April 20, 2025 — Changed at 12 h 03 min on April 17, 2025
Reading time: 30 s
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Retirement Centre open house
Alain Lanthier (owner) and Stacey Robinson (general manager) showcase a model suite at the Riverfront Retirement Centre in Cornwall.  (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Riverfront Retirement Centre welcomed community members, prospective residents, and their families during its recent Spring Open House, which offered tours, live music, and a chance to explore the historic building’s modern amenities and scenic riverfront location.

“We’re opening our doors to local seniors to come in and take a tour of our home,” said General Manager Stacey Robinson.

The Centre, located in the former East Front Public School, emphasizes a family-like atmosphere. “We’re a small home, so staff and residents — we’re all like a family. That’s what I like to call us, an extended family of theirs.”

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Chad Maxwell named Acting Deputy Chief
Local News

Chad Maxwell named Acting Deputy Chief

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) has named Chad Maxwell as its acting Deputy Chief following the retirement of Deputy Chief Vincent Foy March 1. Maxwell, a dedicated member…

Liberals, NDP launch campaigns
Local News

Liberals, NDP launch campaigns

Liberals and New Democrats in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry will officially launch their campaigns this week in preparation for the next federal election. The SD&G NDP…

Local News

Seminar Emphasizes Financial Literacy

Local residents gathered at the Benson Centre on January 30, 2025, for a complimentary seminar titled How Money Works, aimed at providing essential financial education. Hosted…