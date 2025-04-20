Retirement Centre open house

The Riverfront Retirement Centre welcomed community members, prospective residents, and their families during its recent Spring Open House, which offered tours, live music, and a chance to explore the historic building’s modern amenities and scenic riverfront location.

“We’re opening our doors to local seniors to come in and take a tour of our home,” said General Manager Stacey Robinson.

The Centre, located in the former East Front Public School, emphasizes a family-like atmosphere. “We’re a small home, so staff and residents — we’re all like a family. That’s what I like to call us, an extended family of theirs.”