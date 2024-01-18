Retraction Notice of Web Posting Article

January 18, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 40 min on January 18, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
By Seaway News
Comment count:
Retraction Notice of Web Posting Article

Re: TCLC Announces Transition to CAEC Training for Grade 12 in Response to GED Discontinuation

We would like to issue a retraction for the above-mentioned article published online on Saturday, January 13, 2024. In the article, it discussed the transition by TCLC to CAEC training for learners seeking their Grade 12, in response to the discontinuation of the GED program.

We have since learned that the information sheet provided, which detailed these changes, was specific to the province of Nova Scotia and not Ontario, as was implied in our article. Therefore, the information regarding the transition to CAEC training and its implications for those looking to obtain their Grade 12 equivalency may not accurately reflect the situation in Ontario.

We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused to our readers or to Tri-County Literacy Council. We are committed to providing accurate and reliable information and regret this error. Please note that any changes to educational programming in Ontario might differ from those described in the article.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Mrs. B’s is closing
Local News

Mrs. B’s is closing

Many of you will be surprised but I have decided to close my store. This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made (getting married 36 years ago was much…

Summer Work with the RRCA Offers Valuable Experience to Students and Recent Graduates
Local News

Summer Work with the RRCA Offers Valuable Experience to Students and Recent Graduates

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is accepting applications for a variety of seasonal and…