Retraction Notice of Web Posting Article

Re: TCLC Announces Transition to CAEC Training for Grade 12 in Response to GED Discontinuation

We would like to issue a retraction for the above-mentioned article published online on Saturday, January 13, 2024. In the article, it discussed the transition by TCLC to CAEC training for learners seeking their Grade 12, in response to the discontinuation of the GED program.

We have since learned that the information sheet provided, which detailed these changes, was specific to the province of Nova Scotia and not Ontario, as was implied in our article. Therefore, the information regarding the transition to CAEC training and its implications for those looking to obtain their Grade 12 equivalency may not accurately reflect the situation in Ontario.

We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused to our readers or to Tri-County Literacy Council. We are committed to providing accurate and reliable information and regret this error. Please note that any changes to educational programming in Ontario might differ from those described in the article.