Rev. Fred Rennie Memorial Garden Dedication

On Sunday, September 29, St. John’s Presbyterian Church in Cornwall held a special service of worship dedicated to the memory of the Rev. Dr. Fred Rennie, a longtime minister and beloved figure in the community. As part of the service, the church dedicated a memorial garden in his honour, celebrating his enduring influence on the congregation and the city.

The dedication took place towards the end of the morning service. A central feature of the garden is a locally sourced rock, symbolizing Rennie’s steadfast and dependable nature, which had anchored the church’s congregation for many years.

Michelle Alexis, an elder at St. John’s who had known Rennie for over 30 years, reflected on his legacy during the service. “Fred was very much a rock, the glue that held the congregation together—always dependable, always faithful, always loving and kind,” she said. She noted that the memorial garden’s rock was a fitting tribute, adding, “I was very touched to see rocks play a part in the garden, reflecting both Fred’s love for geology and his place in the history of this church.”

Johneen Everson, Rev. Dr. Fred Rennie’s daughter, shared fond memories of her father’s ministry, particularly his well-loved children’s stories. “He was very well-known for his children’s stories. My favorite was the Oreo cookie one, where he compared the Oreo to the Bible, saying the best part is the middle—the scriptures, just like the sweet white stuff in the Oreo,” she recalled.

The dedication and service were a meaningful celebration of Rev. Dr. Fred Rennie’s life, ensuring his memory remains a cornerstone of the St. John’s community.