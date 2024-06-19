Revving Up for a Good Cause on Father’s Day

Brandon Hilton and his 6-year-old son Benson. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The Second Annual Father’s Day Car Show, organized by the Cornwall Road Warriors Car Club, drew an impressive crowd to Lamoureux Park in Cornwall on June 16, 2024. Over 400 car entrants and thousands of attendees, including fathers, families, children, and seniors, enjoyed the event, which featured trophies, door prizes, live music, a DJ, vendors, and a 50/50 draw.

“We have surpassed our expectations, which is great because the money raised today is going to the Optimist Club of Cornwall,”said Christopher Sauve, President of the Cornwall Road Warrior Car Club. “We appreciate all the car people here and the visitors.”

Nikita N Harvey, Vice President of the club, shared her enthusiasm, stating, “We’re all car people, and we’re all here to raisemoney for the Optimist Club.” Harvey’s favorite car is her 2017 Dodge Hellcat, boasting 707 horsepower.

Terry Muir, a past president of the Optimist Club of Cornwall and a fan of 1960s muscle cars, expressed gratitude for thefundraiser’s success. “The park is absolutely full! Many people are lined up to purchase food, which helps support everything we do. We’re very grateful to have been chosen as a recipient of the funds from this event because it will help us run many of our youth programs.”

