Ride for Dad Canada, Ride for Dad Ottawa and Nation Valley ATV Club Honour Dedicated WDMH Team    

WDMH

On December 5th, members of Ride for Dad Canada, Ride for Dad Ottawa, Nation Valley ATV Club and the local Black Walnut Group stopped by Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) to present a plaque of appreciation to the WDMH team. The honour recognizes WDMH’s involvement in the annual Men’s Health/PSA Clinic held each September during Prostate Awareness Month. This is the 8th year the clinic has been held.

This free clinic is run by WDMH staff who volunteer their time to register and test patients. This year, 219 men were tested and 24 were referred for follow-up testing.

“Without WDMH support, this event would not happen,” noted Eastern Ontario Prostate Committee Co-Chairs Linda McMahon and Tom Clapp in a thank you letter. “Your event is recognized across Canada for your contribution to prostate cancer awareness and identifying men for follow-up.”

“Thank you for this honour,” said Clinical Manager Laura Mitchell. “This is definitely a team effort and we appreciate the day-of support of these clubs, as well as the important work they do all year long.”

