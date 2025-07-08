Ridgewood to Cease Cornwall Operations

July 8, 2025 — Changed at 12 h 12 min on July 8, 2025
Ridgewood to Cease Cornwall Operations
Ridgewood Industries will be closing shop after over 40 years in Cornwall. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

Dorel Industries is closing its Ridgewood Industries furniture plant in Cornwall, affecting hundreds of local workers. The company announced it will wind down all North American manufacturing operations by the end of the third quarter of 2025 as part of a broader restructuring plan to restore profitability in its Home segment.

Established in 1984, the Cornwall facility became one of North America’s top 10 producers of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture. Over the years, Ridgewood Industries manufactured and distributed more than one million RTA units, including home office, kitchen, entertainment, and storage pieces.

A major local employer for over thirty years, Ridgewood’s closure, expected on September 19, will result in the loss of more than 300 jobs.

