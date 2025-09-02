Rising Star in Local Sports

To say 16-year-old Zachary Wilson lives and breathes sports may be an understatement.

The Cornwall teen had a standout 2024-25 season across multiple disciplines. On the ice, he suited up for the Seaway Valley AA Rapids for the eighth consecutive year, leading the team in goals and finishing second in points. His dominance in the faceoff circle earned him team MVP honours for dedication and a spot in the Hockey Eastern Ontario U16 AA All-Star Game.

Wilson’s versatility extended to the baseball diamond with the Cornwall 16U River Rats, where he showcased elite speed, reliable pitching, and a knack for defense at shortstop and centre field. His performance earned him a climb in the batting order and MVP of his high school team.

At École secondaire catholique La Citadelle, Zach played on 11 varsity teams including hockey, volleyball, football, tennis, and more-captaining both volleyball and junior football, and helping win multiple SDG golds. He also qualified for EOSSA in track and earned ‘Tableau de Mérite’ recognition for academics in both semesters.

When not in class or competing, Zach works two jobs and umpires for Cornwall Minor Baseball. He’s also a proud member of the Cornwall Golf & Country Club and trains year-round to stay in top form.