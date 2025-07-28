River Institute Begins Lab Construction

JASON SETNYK

The River Institute has officially begun construction on a state-of-the-art environmental DNA laboratory at its home on the Cornwall campus of St. Lawrence College. Funded by the Canada Foundation for Innovation and the Ontario Research Fund, the lab will enhance environmental monitoring and research capabilities in the region.

“After 3 years of planning and preparation, we are tremendously excited to see this phase of the project get started,” said Dr. Jeff Ridal, Executive Director of the River Institute. “Once it’s in place, this new specialty laboratory for environmental DNA research will create exciting new opportunities for environmental research and scientific training in local communities.”

The project was designed by Architecture49 Inc. and WSP, with construction led by Perras DiStefano. Dr. Ridal thanked the volunteer Capital Committee and St. Lawrence College for their ongoing support.

The lab is part of a larger investment in research infrastructure through ECCO-Ontario, a collaborative initiative with Queen’s University, the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne Environment Program, and others to address ecological challenges facing waterways and wetlands.