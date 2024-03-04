River Institute hosting free March Break Workshops at RRCA’s Cooper Marsh

This March break, the River Institute and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) are hosting a series of free family workshops at Cooper Marsh Conservation Area. From March 12 to 15, children and their parents or caregivers will be able to drop in at the Marsh’s Visitors Centre between 9 am and 12 pm to join in a variety of fun, hands-on educational activities suitable for all ages.

“Participants will have a chance to handle aquatic macroinvertebrates and identify them using a dichotomous key and microscope, learn about the many animals found at Cooper Marsh, conduct various experiments and water quality tests, and more,” says Alanna Akkermans, Environmental Educator and Biologist with the River Institute. “We’ll also venture out on guided hikes around Cooper Marsh, find out about the ecological and hydrological importance of wetlands, and learn winter tree identification.”

One of the RRCA’s three Conservation Areas, Cooper Marsh frequently host education programs offered through a partnership with the River Institute’s environmental education team.

“This is a great opportunity for families to spend time together while learning about local biodiversity and exploring our area’s natural environment,” says Vincent Pilon, RRCA’s Communications Specialist. “Hosting the River Institute’s award-winning education programs at RRCA Conservation Areas offers exceptional environmental education opportunities for local residents and students.”

Located a few minutes’ drive from South Lancaster, the 673-acre Cooper Marsh is part of the larger Charlottenburgh Marsh – one of the most significant wetlands in Ontario. The RRCA actively maintains, enhances, and restores this natural area, which also features viewing blinds and towers, and an 11-kilometre system of boardwalks and nature trails. The RRCA reminds visitors that some trails are currently closed due to recent upgrades to the Marsh’s system of pumps and ring dykes.

For more information visit rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca. Learn more about the River Institute’s education programs at education.riverinstitute.ca or by contacting (613) 936-6620 or info@riverinstitute.ca