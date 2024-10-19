River Institute to Host 31st Annual River Symposium

The St. Lawrence River Institute will be hosting the 31st Annual River Symposium this October 23rd to 25th. Over the last three decades, the River Symposium has provided a unique platform for researchers, educators, students, environmental professionals, policymakers, and members of the public to connect and share knowledge in support of freshwater ecosystem conservation and sustainable resource management. This year’s theme, ‘River Connections: Land, Water & Community,’ will invite participants to explore the interconnectedness of ecosystems, nature, and social worlds across the land and water.

The 2024 River Symposium will be a three-day hybrid event that will include two in-person days hosted at the Cornwall Civic Complex on October 23rd and 24th, and one fully online day on October 25th. Plenary talks will cover the impacts of climate change and loss of ice cover on the Great Lakes, the role of remotely operated vehicles in underwater filmmaking and research, community-engaged research, and a children’s book about the wonders of the St. Lawrence River. Each day will include sessions on a variety of topics related to freshwater ecosystems and environmental health, from new approaches to environmental education and shoreline restoration, to insights from research on fish population trends and invasive species dynamics.

The event will also feature exhibits, artwork, a film screening, a science competition for regional high school students, and workshops on community science, log pounding, and more!

Registration for the River Symposium is open to the public, with discounted rates for students, seniors, and Indigenous attendees. For those unable to attend in-person, virtual registration is free, with all presentations and talks live-streamed for virtual attendees. Recordings will be made available following the event.

All River Symposium registrants are also invited to the Symposium Social at Essential Kitchen on October 23rd starting at 4:30. This event will feature a curated selection of gourmet charcuterie and a cash bar. Space is limited so everyone is encouraged to reserve their ticket early!