Riverdale faces squall’s wrath

On July 24, Riverdale, a picturesque neighborhood in Cornwall’s west end, faced significant damage after a severe storm swept through the area. Trees were uprooted, and fallen branches blocked some streets. Lawn furniture was scattered and overturned, and many residents in the area experienced power outages for several hours as tree branches leaned on power lines. Streets and yards were cluttered with fallen debris, damaging some structures, such as sheds.

City crews promptly began clearing the debris, working diligently to restore normalcy. Cornwall Electric reported initial power outages but restored power by the evening. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The City reminded residents to stay clear of downed power lines and remaining debris. The storm, accompanied by a Squall Warning, brought wind gusts up to 35 knots and frequent lightning, hail, and heavy rain. City staff and contractors were commended for their rapid response, ensuring residents’ safety.

Power outages occurred throughout the region. Hydro One crews were working to restore service, however, it is expected that many residents will be without power until Thursday afternoon.